Home / Companies / News / Venture Highway gets 50x returns in secondary sale of stake in Meesho

Venture Highway gets 50x returns in secondary sale of stake in Meesho

Venture Highway, an early and long-term backer of Meesho, invested in the company's first seed round over eight years ago

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Venture Highway

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 6:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Venture Highway (VH), one of the leading seed funds, said that it recently concluded a secondary sale of its part stake in e-commerce firm Meesho to WestBridge Capital. The transaction resulted in a return of over 50X to VH for its investment from its first vintage fund into the company. VH did not reveal the value of the transaction. According to sources, the valuation of the transaction is $3.5 billion, and VH has sold 1.5 per cent of its total stake to WestBridge Capital in this secondary sale.

Venture Highway, an early and long-term backer of Meesho, invested in the company's first seed round over eight years ago. The firm continued to invest in Meesho in subsequent rounds. VH said it remains excited about the company's business and growth, having witnessed its evolution from the early days. In line with its commitment to Meesho, Venture Highway continues to hold a significant part of its total stake even after the secondary.

"We have closely witnessed how the company disrupted and transformed India's online e-commerce landscape with its unparalleled vision," said Neeraj Arora, founding partner at Venture Highway. "We continue to remain excited for the company's success, especially, on its mission to democratise internet commerce for everyone."

WestBridge Capital said the upward trajectory on growth and profitability has cemented the firm's faith in Meesho's promising future.

"We are very impressed by Meesho's strong focus on providing superior value to a large base of Indian consumers," said Sandeep Singhal, managing partner and co-founder at WestBridge Capital. "This has resulted in them making rapid strides in the fast-growing Indian e-commerce market."

Also Read

Asian Games 2023 Javelin throw Neeraj Chopra live match timing & streaming

Diamond League final: Neeraj Chopra live javelin throw time streaming today

World Athletics 2023: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold, scripts yet another history

Zurich Diamond League Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd; Yakub at top

Here's how Neeraj Chopra achieved best fitness ahead of historic feat

Citigroup profit holds steady in Q3 as investment banking fees jump

Mahindra Lifespace buys 5.38 acre land in Pune to build realty project

Coca-Cola India's spending on brands expected to be highest in H2: Official

Incred Finance plans to raise Rs 300 crore via non-convertible debentures

BlackRock clients pull $13 billion from long term investment funds

Topics :MeeshoE commerce firmInvestmentStake saleCompanies

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story