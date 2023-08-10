Home / Companies / News / Verizon Business inks pact with HCLTech for managed network services

Verizon Business inks pact with HCLTech for managed network services

On the other hand, Verizon Business will continue to lead all customer acquisition, sales, solutioning, and overall planning and development with its customers

BS Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Verizon Business, the enterprise solutions division of American telecom major Verizon Communications Inc. on Thursday announced that HCLTech will be its primary Managed Network Services (MNS) collaborator in all networking deployments for global enterprise customers.

HCLTech will lead post-sale implementation and ongoing support for Verizon Business. To execute the tightly coordinated balance of responsibilities at enterprise scale, a select group of Verizon Business Global Customer Operations staff will transition to HCLTech. 

However, the financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

On the other hand, Verizon Business will continue to lead all customer acquisition, sales, solutioning, and overall planning and development with its customers. 

The partnership may improve the Managed Network Services (MNS) portfolio, providing a highly digitized experience with data-driven service models, enhanced efficiency and lifecycle management, HCLTech said in a press note. It will also create a frictionless interface, end-to-end partner ecosystem, and joint innovation on an integrated platform, the company said.

“HCLTech is a widely recognized industry leader for Managed Network Services, and with their IT service expertise and ongoing support of our enterprise networking deployments, Verizon Business can modernize our service delivery and simultaneously heighten our focus on helping customers incorporate next-generation technology like 5G, SD-WAN and SASE into their operations and their own customer offerings,” said Kyle Malady, CEO, Verizon Business. 

Customers will be better control and scale their consumption of network services, better incorporate their broader ecosystem of technology partners, converge informational and operational technology (IT/OT) undertakings, and generally become more agile in accommodating ever changing technology needs with the new partnership.

“IT/OT convergence is the future of data-centric business operations, and with the fast-accelerating pace of digitalization, customers need a well-coordinated delivery framework to realize that future,” Malady said.

The partnership is aimed at combining Verizon’s networking power, solutioning, and scale with HCLTech’s market leading managed service capabilities to usher in a new era of large-scale wireline service delivery for enterprise customers.

“Managed Network Services is core to our business, and we’re proud to collaborate with Verizon Business to lead MNS in all of their network deployments, modernization and operations for private enterprise,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech. 

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

