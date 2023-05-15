VI adopts Ericsson's online charging solution for faster product launches



The third largest telecom service provider said that it has implemented Ericsson's online charging solution across India replacing its three existing solutions. Vodafone Idea (Vi) today said it will be able launch new products and services at a faster pace with the completion of its charging consolidation programme.



An online charging solution allows companies to charge their customers real time based on service usage. "The programme is one of the industry's largest successful installations of this type to date globally," the companies said in a joint statement. It will enable faster product launches and bring efficiencies in operations.