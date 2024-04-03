Vi shareholders approve Rs 20,000 cr fundraise through securities issuance

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has received the go-ahead from its shareholders to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore by issuing securities.

In an exchange filing, the financially beleaguered telecom operator stated on Tuesday that the decision was taken after an extraordinary general meeting held to seek shareholders' approval. While 85 percent of shareholders participated in the e-voting, 99 percent of votes were cast in favor of the 'special resolution' to raise new funds.

The latest approval by the board is, however, less than half of the initial amount of Rs 45,000 crore planned to be raised by the company. In February, Vi's board had approved a Rs 45,000-crore fundraising initiative, through both equity and debt. The rest of the funds will be raised through a follow-on issue.

Once raised, the funds may allow the telecom major to expand its 4G network and roll out 5G services. This will be necessary to stem the steady outflow of consumeRs The telco has lost consumers every month for the past 17 months. It held a 19.09 percent share of the Indian mobile telephony market at January-end, according to government data.

Meanwhile, any new funds raised from banks will be used for the deployment of capital expenditure, and not to service existing dues, Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra had said last year.

At the end of the third quarter of FY24 (October-December), Vi had an enormous total gross debt excluding lease liabilities of Rs 2.14 trillion. This included deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1.38 trillion. The telco also had an Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) liability of Rs 69,020 crore owed to the government. In 2024, the company is staring at the repayment of Rs 5400 crore worth of debt.

After opening at Rs 13.22, Vi shares rose to a high of Rs 13.95 in intraday trading, before closing at Rs 13.6 apiece. The UK's Vodafone Group Plc owns 18.1 percent of Vodafone Idea, while the Aditya Birla Group holds a 32.3 percent stake.





Multi-pronged effort

The latest move will provide fresh impetus to the overall fundraising efforts and convince the government that Vi is making progress, a company official said.

Since March, Vi has stepped up efforts to secure funding. Vi executives had met institutional investors in Singapore and Mumbai. The company had stated that no unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) was shared during the one-to-one and group meetings.

On 18 March, the telco also announced it will issue equity shares worth Rs 1,440 crore to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited (ATC TIPL), the Indian arm of American Tower Corporation, marginally reducing Vi's debt burden. The decision came after ATC TIPL requested that the 14,400 optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) held by it be converted into 144 crore shares at a face value of Rs 10 each.

Back in February 2023, Vi had allotted OCDs worth Rs 1,600 crore to ATC TIPL against dues owed to the latter. The proceeds were being used by Vi to clear its dues to the US tower company, estimated at upwards of Rs 2,000 crore. OCDs are debt securities which allow the issuer to raise capital by initially issuing debentures. In return, the issuer pays interest to the investor till the maturity date.