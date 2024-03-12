Home / Companies / News / Vi surrenders partial spectrum in Uttar Pradesh east, West Bengal

Vi surrenders partial spectrum in Uttar Pradesh east, West Bengal

While the amount of spectrum surrendered by Vodafone Idea could not be ascertained, sources indicated it to be around 12 megahertz in both bands

When contacted, Vodafone Idea spokesperson said, "Upon assessing our usage and needs, we have surrendered some spectrum in both West Bengal and UP East
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 11:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea has surrendered partial spectrum in 900 and 1800 Mhz band that were due for renewal in 2024.

While the amount of spectrum surrendered by Vodafone Idea could not be ascertained, sources indicated it to be around 12 megahertz in both bands.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

When contacted, Vodafone Idea spokesperson said, "Upon assessing our usage and needs, we have surrendered some spectrum in both West Bengal and UP East. We remain committed to providing seamless services to our customers while also focussing on optimising for operational efficiency and future growth".

Separately, in an investor presentation, VIL said it has completed the minimum roll out requirement for 5G services in 4 telecom circles, and the company has a target to cover 40 per cent of revenues population coverage with 5G in the first 24-30 months.

Also Read

Vodafone Idea Rs 45,000-crore fundraising plan elicits mixed signals

May restrict services to Vodafone Idea if dues unpaid: Indus Towers to Trai

Voda Idea rallies 19%, hits highest level since Jan 2022 on heavy volumes

Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, Patanjali, Juniper Hotel, SJVN, Indus Tower

Vodafone Idea Q3 results: Loss narrows 12.5%, ARPU rises to Rs 145

BSNL installs 3,500 4G towers in 5 northern states: CMD Pravin Kumar Purwar

The Digital Competition Law: Big Tech firms opposed to ex-ante norms

Max Healthcare and Touch Healthcare signs agreement to settle dispute

Nirma completes acquisition of 75% stake in Glenmark Life Sciences

Rating agency ICRA places IIFL Finance's long-term ratings under watch

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Vodafone IndiaVodafone IdeaTelecom industryTelecom towertelecom servicesUttar Pradesh

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 11:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story