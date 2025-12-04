VinFast, TN sign $500 mn pact to scale EV manufacturing in Thoothukudi

VinFast and the Government of Tamil Nadu on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to allocate approximately 200 hectares of land in the SIPCOT Industrial Park in Thoothukudi to support the expansion of the company’s existing facility to produce electric buses and e-scooters.

How much is VinFast investing in the new phase in Tamil Nadu?

This is likely to be seen as an additional $500 million second-phase investment by the company in Thoothukudi to develop new dedicated workshops and production lines for electric buses and e-scooters, covering manufacturing, assembly, testing and other related operations. During the first phase, it had already invested $500 million, and has lined up a cumulative investment of $2 billion. The company is already producing electric cars at the unit.

What does the expansion mean for VinFast’s India strategy? This milestone provides an opportunity for VinFast to broaden its product portfolio from electric cars to electric buses, e-scooters and charging infrastructure, while reaffirming the company’s long-term commitment to the world’s third-largest automotive market. For VinFast’s proposed $500 million investment, the state government will apply all applicable incentives, financial support measures and statutory exemptions in accordance with the prevailing regulations and relevant policies, a statement said. What support will Tamil Nadu extend under the MoU? Under the MoU, Tamil Nadu will allocate approximately 500 acres of land adjacent to VinFast’s existing facility in Thoothukudi. The state will also provide support in securing required permits and in establishing essential infrastructure connections such as electricity, water, internal road access, drainage and waste management.

With the signing of this MoU, VinFast takes another step in strengthening its manufacturing readiness in the Indian market. The initiative is expected to increase supply-chain localisation, create additional employment opportunities and support workforce skill development in the region. What did VinFast say about its expansion plans? “The proposed expansion of the Tamil Nadu plant will enable us to broaden our product lineup in India, from electric cars to electric buses and e-scooters, allowing us to meet a wider range of customer needs. We also expect this initiative to create new job opportunities, advance localisation and strengthen the skills of the local workforce,” said Pham Sanh Chau, Vingroup Asia chief executive officer.

What is the scale of VinFast’s existing facility? The existing Thoothukudi facility covers 400 acres and is equipped with internationally standardised production lines. It has an initial annual capacity of 50,000 electric vehicles and is being expanded to 150,000 units. The company’s strategy is to develop Tamil Nadu as a strategic hub in its global expansion journey and in its moves to support India’s green mobility goals. How has the Tamil Nadu government responded? “We welcome VinFast’s next phase of planned development of electric cars in Tamil Nadu, and the new introduction of electric bus and e-scooters production will generate additional momentum for the green transportation strategy of both Tamil Nadu and India,” said TRB Rajaa, minister of industries, Government of Tamil Nadu.