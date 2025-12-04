Dream11 exits fantasy gaming, pivots to sports-entertainment platform

In a year when India’s online gaming economy was given a jolt by the Centre overnight, Dream11 is now trying to rewrite its playbook. Stripped of almost all its revenue after the real-money gaming ban, the company is now betting on a new identity built around fans, creators and live sports.

With more than 250 million users, the erstwhile real-money gaming app announced on Thursday (December 4) that it is moving beyond gaming to become a second-screen sports entertainment platform. The new product, which is now available globally, is aimed at creating more immersive experiences for fans watching live sports.

What will the new platform offer? According to the company, the redesigned platform will offer creator-led live match watch-alongs, features for fans to react and exchange comments in real time, and free-to-play fantasy sports. These tools are positioned as additions meant to deepen fan engagement and complement live broadcasts rather than replace them. Dream11 said the expanded focus is built around the idea to "make every match more exciting". The company claimed that watch-alongs and fan interaction features have been shown to enhance and increase broadcast viewership. The platform will also enable sports creators to host and produce their own content, which the company described as "unique, entertaining and unfiltered".

Dream11 betting on sports engagement Harsh Jain, co-founder and chief executive of Dream11 and Dream Sports, said the move is designed to change how fans experience live sports together. “No sports fan should ever watch a match alone. Now, our 250 million users can take their sports engagement to the next level with watch-alongs that enable sports creators and fans to share their raw and unfiltered emotions before, during and after every match,” he said. Jain added that the platform will allow fans to be “heard and seen by millions of others", and emphasised that the global rollout is being driven from India.

Real-money gaming ban forces pivot The shift comes after a nationwide ban on real-money gaming (RMG) was announced by the central government in August. The ban eliminated 95 per cent of Dream11’s revenue and all of its profits. Under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, the government imposed an absolute ban on RMG services, advertisements, and related financial transactions. Banks, UPI systems and payment gateways are barred from processing them. The law prescribes penalties of up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 crore for offering RMG services. Promoters and influencers face up to two years in jail and a Rs 50 lakh fine. All offences under the Act are cognizable and non-bailable.