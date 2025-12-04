Nexus raises $700 million fund to back AI, consumer, fintech startups

Nexus Venture Partners, a leading venture capital firm investing in start-ups across India and the United States, announced the closing of Nexus Ventures VIII, a $700-million fund to back founders building AI, enterprise software, consumer and fintech start-ups at inception, seed and Series A stages in India and the US. Nexus VIII has the support of world-class limited partners, the majority of whom have been with the firm since the early days.

What is Nexus’s investment track record and focus?

Founded by entrepreneurs and engineers with deep technical and operating experience, Nexus has established itself over the past two decades as a go-to partner for early-stage founders. It has extensive hands-on experience in helping scale companies from inception to IPO. Over the years, the firm has invested in more than 130 companies and achieved over 30 exits, including several IPOs. It has a strong track record of investing in AI stack innovators, developer platforms, open-source infrastructure, AI agents, consumer and fintech companies.

How does Nexus view the current AI moment? “The last few years have been surreal for the technology world with trailblazing breakthroughs in generative AI and an unprecedented pace of AI adoption across consumers and businesses alike,” Nexus partners said. “From infrastructure to applications, every layer of the tech stack is getting rewritten by AI. Agentic AI is transforming how work gets done, bringing a whole new wave of augmentation and automation across industries.” Which companies illustrate Nexus’s investment approach? From new-age, fast-growing AI start-ups such as Avoca, Giga, TensorWave, Firecrawl and Gumloop, to established leaders like Postman, Apollo, Fingerprint, MinIO, Zepto, Turtlemint, Delhivery, India Shelter and Rapido, Nexus said it has backed founders who are challenging the status quo and reimagining how things are done. Alongside seminal enterprise AI start-ups in the US, Nexus is also investing in generational consumer, fintech and AI companies in India, one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, with accelerating digital consumption powered by advanced payments infrastructure, mobile adoption and ubiquitous broadband.

What is Nexus’s vision for Fund VIII? Nexus partners added, “Over the years, we have had the pleasure of backing several founders from the early days of their journeys, who have gone on to take their companies public or are poised to do so soon. With Fund VIII, we’re doubling down on visionary entrepreneurs solving the hardest problems and shaping the next wave of global innovation.” Nexus’s integrated approach, with depth of experience and relationships across the Bay Area and India, enables it to focus on the two largest start-up ecosystems in the world: the US and India. The firm said it remains uniquely positioned to help build pathbreaking companies in both geographies.