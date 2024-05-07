Home / Companies / News / Visa appoints Sujai Raina as India head; to oversee strategic initiatives

Visa appoints Sujai Raina as India head; to oversee strategic initiatives

Raina will be responsible for the India business, leading and executing Visa's strategic initiatives for the market, partnering with clients and the payments ecosystem

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 12:40 PM IST
Digital payments platform Visa on Tuesday said it has appointed Sujai Raina as the country manager for India.

Besides, Sandeep Ghosh will continue in his role as Group Country Manager for India and South Asia. He will oversee operations in India and other markets in the subcontinent, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives, Visa said in a statement.

Raina will be responsible for the India business, leading and executing Visa's strategic initiatives for the market, partnering with clients and the payments ecosystem.

In addition to his responsibilities as Country Manager, he will continue to lead business development for Visa in India, the statement said.

Raina joined Visa in 2020 and previously served as Vice President and Head of Business Development, India.

"India's growth trajectory, and the scale and sophistication of its payment systems, presents a significant opportunity for the continued growth of secure digital payments, driving cash displacement, financial inclusion and digital empowerment, at scale. I look forward to building on the strength of our brand and the trust we enjoy to power the next phase of Visa's growth in India," Raina said.

India is a critical growth market for Visa and this announcement is a reflection of its commitment to the market and the potential it offers, to scale digital payments through innovation solutions that are tailored to its unique needs, the statement said.

First Published: May 07 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

