Home / Companies / News / Vistara faces shortage of cabin crew uniforms amid supply chain headwinds

Vistara faces shortage of cabin crew uniforms amid supply chain headwinds

"In the coming days, some of our cabin crew may be seen performing their duties in black-coloured trousers and polo T-shirts with the Vistara logo instead of our standard aubergine uniform," it said i

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Vistara faces shortage of cabin crew uniforms amid supply chain headwinds

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 12:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Full service carrier Vistara is facing a shortage of cabin crew uniforms and some of its cabin crew members will soon be wearing black-coloured uniforms as a temporary solution.

Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has said it is actively working with suppliers to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

The airline, which is to be merged with Air India, is expanding its fleet as well as staff strength.

Against this backdrop, the carrier on Friday said due to an unforeseen issue with supply of material, it is experiencing limited availability of cabin crew uniforms.

"In the coming days, some of our cabin crew may be seen performing their duties in black-coloured trousers and polo T-shirts with the Vistara logo instead of our standard aubergine uniform," it said in a tweet.

Vistara expects to add a total of 10 planes as well as hire more than 1,000 people in the current financial year.

Also Read

Air India Express cabin crew held for gold smuggling in Kochi airport

Vistara hikes salaries of pilots, cabin crew by 8% as part of appraisal

Vistara reports first ever quarterly profit in Q3, figure undisclosed

Vistara cash flow sufficient, won't need fund infusion for 6 months: CEO

Vistara crew restrains unruly passenger on Abu Dhabi-Mumbai flight

Swedish furnishing major IKEA to bring in funding arm, expand retail biz

Ola Electric to start meeting investors for IPO next week in Singapore

EV financing platform Revfin raises $5 million in investment from DFC

VLCC Health Care to acquire D2C men's grooming brand Ustraa for Rs 61 crore

Working on concept to reduce average cargo release time to 1 hr: CBIC

Topics :VistaraSupply chainVistara male cabin crew

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story