Deloitte flags Adani Port transactions citing 'insufficient disclosures'

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.’s auditor said insufficient disclosures over certain transactions means it can only issue a qualified opinion on the company’s accounts, returning the spotlight to allegations made by short seller Hindenburg Research on Gautam Adani’s empire.
- Adani Group signed an engineering contract with a subsidiary of a company identified in the Hindenburg report from whom 37.5 billion rupees ($453 million) was recoverable as of March 31. The auditor was told by the group that this contractor is not a related party.
- There have been financial transactions, including of equity, made with parties identified in the short seller report. Adani Group told Deloitte that these are not related parties. All payables were settled with no dues remaining.
- Adani Ports’ sale of its Myanmar port to Solar Energy Ltd., incorporated in Anguilla, earlier this month. The sale price was revised from 20.15 billion rupees to just 2.47 billion rupees and an impairment charge was taken. The group told the auditor these are not related parties.