Home / Companies / News / Adani Ports fourth-quarter profit takes hit from Myanmar port sale

Adani Ports fourth-quarter profit takes hit from Myanmar port sale

Adani Ports had earlier this month said it sold its sanction-hit Myanmar port for $30 million, significantly lower than its investment in the project

Reuters MUMBAI
Adani Ports fourth-quarter profit takes hit from Myanmar port sale

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 4:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, part of the Adani Group, said on Tuesday that losses stemming from the sale of Myanmar port project impacted its fourth-quarter profit.

India's largest private port operator reported a 5.1% rise in net profit at 11.59 billion rupees from a year ago, while its revenue from operations surged nearly 40%.

Adani Ports had earlier this month said it sold its sanction-hit Myanmar port for $30 million, significantly lower than its investment in the project.

The company said the sale consideration was revised from $260 million, resulting in an impairment loss of 12.73 billion rupees.

Despite that, it kept its capital expenditure guidance at 40-45 billion rupees for financial year ending March 30.

The company said it expects cargo volumes at 370-390 million metric tonnes, resulting in a revenue of 240-250 billion rupees and core earnings of 145-150 billion rupees in 2023-24.

Adani Ports was one of several Adani group companies that was caught in the eye of a storm since Jan. 24 when U.S.-based short seller Hindenburg Research raised concerns on the conglomerate's debt levels and use of tax havens.

However, India's markets watchdog has "drawn a blank" in its probe into suspected violations in overseas investments and its ongoing pursuit of the case could be a "journey without a destination", a court-appointed panel had said.

Meanwhile, the company said its promoters have pre-paid loans raised by pledging company shares, resulting in a reduction of its pledged shares to 4.66% as on March 31, compared with 17.31% as on Dec. 31.

 

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Mumbai)

Also Read

Centre to come up with policy to extend port lease beyond 30 years

Adani Ports ends FY23 with 9% growth, largest port cargo volume ever

Adani Ports completes sale of Myanmar port for a discounted $30 million

Israel's former envoy to India appointed chairman of Adani's Haifa port

China's Huawei Technologies looks to ports, factories to rebuild sales

Twitter now worth just 33% of Elon Musk's purchase price, says Fidelity

Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected

Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service for Airport line

Global IT firm Xebia inaugurates technology hub in Jaipur: Report

Kalpataru Projects International promoters divest 6% stake for Rs 468 cr

Topics :Adani PortsMyanmarPorts

First Published: May 31 2023 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story