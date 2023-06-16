TCS, Transamerica end $2 billion contract due to macro environment



The 10-year contract, signed in early 2018, involved TCS working with U.S.-based Transameria to enable the digitization of more than 10 million policies into a single integrated platform.

Indian information technology (IT) company Tata Consultancy Services said on Friday it has mutually agreed with insurance provider Transamerica to end a $2 billion contract, citing reasons including a challenging macro environment.



"It's more of a sentimental negative rather than a big impact on the financials of TCS," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Administration of those policies, including life insurance and retirement and investment solutions, will be moved to a new servicing model, which will take about 30 months, TCS said.



"We don't see a big impact because of this. But yes, it's a sign that the demand environment is not very good" Khemka said. Indian IT companies, which draw a bulk of their revenue from the United States and Europe, have flagged a slowdown in the telecom and communication segment as clients contemplate spending cuts and project rampdowns to save cash.

TCS stock is currently trading 1.3% lower at Rs 3,175.



