Home / Companies / News / TCS, Transamerica end $2 billion contract due to macro environment

TCS, Transamerica end $2 billion contract due to macro environment

The 10-year contract, signed in early 2018, involved TCS working with U.S.-based Transameria to enable the digitization of more than 10 million policies into a single integrated platform

Reuters Bengaluru
TCS, Transamerica end $2 billion contract due to macro environment

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 12:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian information technology (IT) company Tata Consultancy Services said on Friday it has mutually agreed with insurance provider Transamerica to end a $2 billion contract, citing reasons including a challenging macro environment.
 
The 10-year contract, signed in early 2018, involved TCS working with U.S.-based Transameria to enable the digitization of more than 10 million policies into a single integrated platform.
 
Administration of those policies, including life insurance and retirement and investment solutions, will be moved to a new servicing model, which will take about 30 months, TCS said.
 
"It's more of a sentimental negative rather than a big impact on the financials of TCS," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
 
Indian IT companies, which draw a bulk of their revenue from the United States and Europe, have flagged a slowdown in the telecom and communication segment as clients contemplate spending cuts and project rampdowns to save cash.
 
"We don't see a big impact because of this. But yes, it's a sign that the demand environment is not very good" Khemka said.
TCS stock is currently trading 1.3% lower at Rs 3,175.
 

Also Read

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

Here's how K Krithivasan will spend his first six months as TCS CEO

TCS Q3: Weak deal wins, negative headcount signal slowdown, say analysts

TCS-led consortium secures BSNL 4G deployment order worth Rs 15,000 crore

Singapore Airlines denies media report on raising stake in Air India

Micron Tech nears $1 billion investment in India's chip packaging plant

GAIL India issues swap tender for 12 LNG cargoes in 2024, say reports

Oracle lays off hundreds of employees at its health unit Cerner: Report

iPhone maker Foxconn to start making electric vehicles in India: Report

Topics :Tata Consultancy ServicesTCSMotilal Oswal Financial Services

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story