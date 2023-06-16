Home / Industry / Auto / M&M launches XUV700 in Australia at AUD 36,990; no diesel variant on offer

The XUV700 sold in Australia will come with only a turbo-petrol engine, the 2.0-litre mStallion that returns 200 bhp and a peak torque of 380 Nm

Mayank Pandey New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra has launched its popular SUV XUV700 in the Australian market. The SUV will be sold in two variants in the country: AX7 and AX7 L.
Mahindra already has a portfolio of vehicles it sells in the country, which includes the recently launched Scorpio N, which sells with the name Scorpio in Australia. Mahindra also sells a Scorpio Classic S11 variant-based pick-up with a 4X4 drive system.

The XUV700 sold in Australia will come with only a turbo-petrol engine, the 2.0-litre mStallion that returns 200 bhp, and a peak torque of 380 Nm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Notably, the vehicle will not have a diesel variant in Australia. It also misses out on the manual transmission which is available in the Indian market.
The vehicle will have a similar specification sheet to what is offered in India. The SUV comes with an all-LED headlight setup, integrated with daytime running lights (DRLs). The vehicle runs on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and comes with fancy retractable door handles.

Among the comfort and convenience-related features, the XUV700 gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. The car comes with navigation features like Android Auto and Apple Car Play. It also gets dual-zone automatic climate control and a panoramic sunroof.
Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) come as a standard in the XUV700 offered in Australia along with a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The Indian SUV has rivals like Honda CR-V, Mitsubishi Outlander and Nissan X-TRAIL in Australia. The price for the XUV 700 starts from 36,990 Australian dollars which comes at about Rs 20.8 lakh at current exchange rates.

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 12:58 PM IST

