Maruti Suzuki expects to double its revenues by FY31: CEO Takeuchi



Maruti had a consolidated turnover of Rs 90,074 crore in FY22. Maruti Suzuki India is expecting to double its revenues by 2030-31 (FY31) from the FY22 level through more sales, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hisashi Takeuchi said on Wednesday.



India will play a “very big role” in achieving Suzuki’s FY31 target, he said. Maruti’s parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, targets a global turnover of Rs 4.32 trillion in FY31. This is double the turnover of Rs 2.16 trillion in FY22.



The price of the Invicto, a multi purpose vehicle (MPV), starts at Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti’s share price crossed Rs 10,000 mark for the first time on the day the Japanese company launched its first car — the Invicto — in Rs 20 plus lakh segment.



According to MSIL, in India sales of cars priced above Rs 20 lakh are about 7.2 per cent of the total. This was 1.8 per cent in FY19. (See chart) “This is a big challenge for us to go into this segment because we have no experience in selling such a product (Invicto) so far. However, the market has been evolving fast,” Takeuchi told reporters.



Five years ago, Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor entered into a global alliance that involved sharing and cross-badging of models and technologies. The Invicto is based on the Hycross by Toyota, which will manufacture Maruti’s most expensive car at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka.



Although the launch of the Invicto is a big challenge “for us”, Maruti has to do this and face it, he noted. “We have been strong in the MPV segment with a share of about 50 per cent due to the Ertiga and XL6. We will have to maintain this high market share. We are seeing the premium MPV segment grow fast. Without this kind of product (Invicto), our share in the MPV segment will come down,” he said.



Maruti has to increase its annual turnover every year by more than 11 per cent to double its turnover by FY31. On doubling the turnover, he said: “We will invest in new production facilities and human resources so that we are able to handle such big volumes by 2030-31.”



“We have to do our investments accordingly.” However, Takeuchi did not reveal investment figures. Takeuchi said Maruti had a production capacity of about 2.2 million units now and it was expected to go beyond 4 million.



“The premium segment was there in the past but volumes in that were not as big as they are now. With rising incomes, more and more people are able to access this premium segment,” he said. Why is Maruti entering the premium segment of Rs 20 plus lakh cars now?