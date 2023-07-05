Tata Power bags Rs 1,744 cr smart metering project in Chhattisgarh

Tata Power on Wednesday announced bagging a smart metering project worth Rs 1,744 crore in Chhattisgarh.

The order has been awarded by Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL), Tata Power said in a statement.

"Tata Power receives order worth Rs 1,744 crore to implement smart metering project in Chhattisgarh. The LOA has been issued in conclusion to the tender floated by CSPDCL for three packages for different areas under the Chhattisgarh discom," it said.

The project shall be carried out in the Raipur area (Raipur city and Raipur rural areas) of Chhattisgarh over a period of 10 years. The company will install and maintain 18.60 lakh meters in the given area, the statement said.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said: "We are pleased to announce that we have won a significant order worth Rs 1,744 crore to implement smart metering project in CSPDCL. It is a testament to our execution expertise in delivering high value and specialized projects which are aimed at transforming the power distribution domain."



The project shall include design, supply, installation, commissioning, followed by operation and maintenance of smart meters at consumer end and at distribution transformers level. The project will be executed under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and is expected to improve the AT&C losses in the designated area and increase revenue collection for CSPDCL.

CSPDCL is a state-owned electricity distribution company responsible for providing electricity to consumers across the state of Chhattisgarh.