Vodafone Idea expects long-term AGR resolution after Supreme Court ruling

Vodafone Idea said it was hopeful of a “long-term solution” from the government following the Supreme Court’s decision to permit the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to reassess all adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues up to FY17, the third-largest carrier’s top executive said.

“We welcome the order from the Honourable Supreme Court, and we are pretty hopeful, the government being a 49 per cent player (shareholder), to look at a long-term solution, and we are engaged with the DoT,” newly appointed chief executive officer Abhijit Kishore told analysts in the earnings call for the quarter ended September 2025 on Tuesday.

“I cannot really give a timeline at this point on when this will get solved, but the government has been extremely helpful, and we are very hopeful that it will be resolved as soon as possible,” he added. Kishore was responding to questions on the expected resolution and possible timeline following the apex court’s order earlier last week. What does the Supreme Court’s AGR decision mean for Vi? The court permitted the government to reconsider and take an appropriate decision on the additional AGR demand, as well as comprehensively reassess and reconcile all AGR dues, including interest and penalties up to FY2016–17. “We are in discussion with the DoT for the next steps on this matter,” Kishore added.

The chief executive said AGR dues stood at Rs 79,500 crore as of September 2025. As per Vodafone Idea’s September-quarter results, it must pay Rs 16,428 crore as AGR instalments by March 2026, “subject to reconsideration or reassessment of AGR dues, including interest and penalty up to FY17 by the DoT.” The telco’s deferred payment obligations towards spectrum bought in auctions, payable over 20 years till FY44, and AGR dues payable till 2031 stood at Rs 2.01 trillion. How could AGR clarity impact Vi’s funding plans? Kishore said the government had made it “amply clear” that three private players were required in the Indian telecom market and that resolving the AGR issue would positively impact the company’s efforts to raise funds from banks.

“We are looking at the solution which we believe will be best and for the long-term view from the government, and our sense is that since the Supreme Court order has come recently, there would be a little bit of dependency of that with the banks when they are looking at long-term funding,” he said. The company had outlined a capex plan of Rs 50,000–55,000 crore between 2024 and 2029 for rolling out 5G and expanding its 4G coverage. Of this, Rs 25,000 crore is expected to come from bank funding. However, Vi has faced delays in securing the loans due to lack of clarity on the AGR issue and has also engaged with non-banking financial institutions for capital infusion.

“We are talking to many banks and NBFCs, and as and when we get closer to the deal, we’ll come back to you. We are engaged with multiple partners at this point in time,” Kishore said. What is Vi’s current capex and investment focus? For the ongoing financial year, the telco has budgeted total capex of Rs 7,500–8,000 crore, of which Rs 4,200 crore has been spent in the first half. The remaining capex will be funded through internal accruals, Kishore said, adding that external funding would be required later. On whether a resolution of the AGR issue could delay tariff hikes, Kishore said the two were not linked but reiterated the need for higher tariffs.

“It depends on how the industry takes shape and how the leaders take the position on the tariff. Is there a requirement of a tariff hike? The answer is yes. How fast and how soon can that happen? We’ll kind of wait and watch. I will not really link it to the AGR judgment,” he clarified. How did Vi perform in Q2FY26? Vodafone Idea narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 5,584 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 from Rs 7,176 crore in the same quarter last year, helped by lower finance costs arising from settlements with vendors and reduced forex fluctuations.

Revenue grew 2.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 11,194.7 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 10,932 crore in Q2FY25, the company said on Monday. The telco’s stock closed at Rs 10.24 on the BSE on Tuesday, up 7.68 per cent following the results. The average revenue per user (ARPU), a key profitability indicator, rose to Rs 180 in Q2FY26, up 8.7 per cent from Rs 166 in Q2FY25 and Rs 177 in the June 2025 quarter, supported by customer upgrades and tariff hikes. Despite the rise, Vi’s ARPU remains the lowest among peers, compared with Bharti Airtel’s Rs 256 and Reliance Jio’s Rs 211.4 as of the September quarter.