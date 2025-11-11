Home / Companies / News / MakeMyTrip myBiz partners with Swiggy to streamline corporate meal expenses

MakeMyTrip myBiz partners with Swiggy to streamline corporate meal expenses

swiggy, delivery
Employees will need a one-time authorisation with their corporate ID to get started | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:24 PM IST
myBiz, MakeMyTrip's SaaS-based corporate booking platform, and Swiggy on Tuesday announced a partnership to simplify meal expense management for corporate travellers across the country.

With this partnership, corporate travellers can seamlessly order meals through 'Swiggy for Work' on the Swiggy app and pay directly using the myBiz corporate wallet, according to a statement.

All transactions are automatically captured in company expense systems, giving finance teams real-time visibility and ensuring policy compliance.

Employees will need a one-time authorisation with their corporate ID to get started.

"With this partnership, we are combining Swiggy's restaurant network and delivery infrastructure with myBiz's corporate travel ecosystem to take the complexity out of business meal management. It's a step forward in our mission to make corporate travel not just seamless, but truly end-to-end convenient for employees and finance teams alike," MakeMyTrip Co-Founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, "Business travellers can now focus on their work while Swiggy ensures their meals are sorted. Corporate travellers can order from Swiggy's vast network of restaurants and have meals delivered wherever they are or enjoy a meal at their favourite restaurant in the city, with expenses settled instantly through their myBiz wallet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :SwiggyMakeMyTrip India's travel market

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

