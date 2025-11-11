Total Environment raises ₹175 crore via India's first listed green NCD

Total Environment Resorts, a subsidiary of Bengaluru-based Total Environment Group, has raised Rs 175 crore from Standard Chartered Bank through listed, rated non-convertible debentures (NCDs). This marks the first listed green NCD issuance by an Indian real estate developer.

Standard Chartered acted as the sole arranger and green co-ordinator for the issuance.

How will the funds be used for the Bengaluru project?

The proceeds from the issuance will be primarily utilised for developing a residential real estate project in Bengaluru. The project has been pre-certified at the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) – Green Homes Platinum level.