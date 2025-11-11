IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Tuesday said it has entered into a licensing agreement with AT&T to offer telecom operators a highly automated solution for conducting network health checks and connectivity tests, ensuring more robust and reliable networks.

As part of the deal, Tech Mahindra will use AT&T's Automated Network Testing (ANT) and Open Tool platforms to transform network testing and certification for LTE and 5G networks globally, the company said in a statement.

