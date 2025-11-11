Kamdhenu Q2 results: PAT rises 18% to ₹18.7 crore on lower expenses

Construction steel bar manufacturer Kamdhenu on Tuesday posted an 18 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 18.7 crore in September quarter, mainly on account of reduced expenses.
It had clocked a net profit of Rs 15.9 crore in July-September period of FY25, the TMT (Thermo-Mechanical Treatment) bar player said in an exchange filing.
During the reporting quarter, the company also saw its revenues growing to Rs 191.14 crore from Rs 190 in the second quarter a year ago.
Kamdhenu trimmed expenses to Rs 169.15 crore from 175.24 crore in the year ago quarter.
In a separate statement, the company's CMD Satish Kumar Agarwal said, "During the quarter, some of our key operating regions witnessed abnormal weather conditions and extended periods of rainfall. This temporarily impacted volumes and revenue growth. However, this is a one-off seasonal effect, and we expect momentum to normalize as conditions improve." Despite these near-term factors, the overall demand environment remains healthy, with TMT bars continuing to be among the fastest-growing product categories driven by sustained infrastructure spending and strong construction activity, he said.
Gurugram-based Kamdhenu Group is also into manufacturing of paints.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app