SC allows Centre to consider full relief on Vodafone Idea's AGR dues

The apex court stated that the company had sought relief on both additional AGR dues and the reassessment of pending dues, adding that the government is free to consider relief on both, the report added.

Background

Vi moved the Supreme Court in September seeking a comprehensive reassessment of its AGR liabilities up to 2016–17 and a review of additional demands raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for periods already settled under the court’s 2020 ruling. Vi also sought a waiver of interest and penalties, arguing that no default occurred since the principal amount had not been finalised. The telco’s AGR dues, fixed at ₹58,254 crore in 2020, have now grown to ₹83,400 crore. The DoT has also raised an additional demand of ₹9,450 crore, of which ₹5,606 crore relates to 2016–17.

Former chief executive Akshaya Moondra said in August that resolving the AGR issue was essential for securing bank funding. Vi, which raised ₹18,000 crore through a follow-on public offer in 2024, has been seeking further capital from non-banking financial institutions and has outlined a capital expenditure plan of ₹50,000–55,000 crore over three to five years.