Vodafone Idea to seek shareholder nod for ₹20,000 cr fundraise, AoA tweak

Vodafone Idea Ltd has called an extraordinary general meeting on 27 June to seek shareholder approval for a ₹20,000 crore ($2.4 billion) capital raise and amendments to its Articles of Association (AoA) aimed at retaining promoter control.

Shareholders will vote on two special resolutions. The first relates to changes in the company’s AoA to reflect amendments in the shareholders’ agreement that preserve governance and management rights for the promoters — Aditya Birla group and Vodafone Plc.

ALSO READ: Banks may hold back on fresh loans to Vodafone Idea as AGR clouds linger The second resolution seeks approval for the proposed issuance of securities aggregating up to ₹20,000 crore.