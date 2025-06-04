Home / Companies / News / NCLAT suspends insolvency proceedings against Reliance Infrastructure

NCLAT suspends insolvency proceedings against Reliance Infrastructure

Reliance Infra says it has fully paid dues claimed by Dhursar Solar Power as NCLAT puts on hold NCLT's May 30 order initiating insolvency against the firm

reliance infrastructures rinfra
R-Infra claimed it had made full payment of ₹92.68 crore to DSPPL towards the tariff claim under the agreement and filed an appeal before the NCLAT seeking withdrawal of the order. Photo: Company website
Prachi Pisal
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 7:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has suspended the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, admitting Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra) into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), the company informed the stock exchanges on Wednesday.
 
In 2022, IDBI Trusteeship Services (operational creditor), a trusteeship company jointly promoted by IDBI Bank, LIC, and GIC of India, had filed a plea with the NCLT to start insolvency proceedings against R-Infra over a default of ₹88.68 crore (excluding interest).
 
Dhursar Solar Power Private Limited (DSPPL) supplied solar energy to R-Infra under an energy purchase agreement signed in 2011. However, R-Infra defaulted on payments for 10 invoices issued between 2017 and 2018. IDBI Trusteeship Services acted as DSPPL’s security trustee.
 
DSPPL is a Mumbai-based private company with solar power plants located in Dhursar, Rajasthan.
 
After R-Infra failed to make the payments, IDBI Trusteeship Services issued a demand notice in 2022 under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.  ALSO READ: Reliance Infra says made full payment of ₹92.68 cr, NCLT order infructuous
 
R-Infra argued that the application was barred by limitation and that the invoices did not comply with the energy purchase agreement, and hence were not valid for operational debt claims.
 
However, in its order dated May 30, 2025, the special bench of the NCLT admitted IDBI Trusteeship Services’ plea to initiate CIRP.
 
R-Infra claimed it had made full payment of ₹92.68 crore to DSPPL towards the tariff claim under the agreement and filed an appeal before the NCLAT seeking withdrawal of the order.
 
“The NCLT order has become infructuous as legally advised, upon full payment having already been made,” the company stated.   
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

KEC International bags ₹2,211 crore orders across T&D, cables, pipelines

BEL bags ₹537 crore in fresh defence orders for ship systems and upgrades

Vedanta surpasses 1 GW renewable energy mark, targets 2.5 GW by 2030

Premium

Wipro pays out 90% quarterly variable pay to most of its employees

KEC International secures orders worth ₹2,211 crore across sectors

Topics :NCLATReliance InfrastructureInsolvency and Bankruptcy Code

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story