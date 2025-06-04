NCLAT suspends insolvency proceedings against Reliance Infrastructure

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has suspended the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, admitting Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra) into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), the company informed the stock exchanges on Wednesday.
In 2022, IDBI Trusteeship Services (operational creditor), a trusteeship company jointly promoted by IDBI Bank, LIC, and GIC of India, had filed a plea with the NCLT to start insolvency proceedings against R-Infra over a default of ₹88.68 crore (excluding interest).
Dhursar Solar Power Private Limited (DSPPL) supplied solar energy to R-Infra under an energy purchase agreement signed in 2011. However, R-Infra defaulted on payments for 10 invoices issued between 2017 and 2018. IDBI Trusteeship Services acted as DSPPL’s security trustee.
DSPPL is a Mumbai-based private company with solar power plants located in Dhursar, Rajasthan.