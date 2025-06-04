Google-backed Glance AI to be part of Samsung mobile phones in the US

Google-backed Glance, a consumer tech company, announced on Wednesday that Glance AI—an AI commerce platform—will be available on Samsung phones in the US. Glance AI, which is powered by Google’s Imagen 4 AI generator, brings personalised shopping to the lock screen.

Glance AI allows users to instantly visualise themselves in outfits and destinations they would never imagine and purchase their favourites with just a tap.

Naveen Tewari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Glance, said: “Glance AI helps consumers discover and visualise what’s possible—starting with an outfit that makes them look and feel great—and own it with just a tap on the platform. Samsung’s commitment to enable Glance AI across its US devices will enable consumers to enjoy a fully user-opted-in experience where inspirational commerce and content converge.”

Glance, a subsidiary of mobile advertising firm InMobi, is a five-year-old company. It has over 300 million global users, with 235 million in India. Glance as a software platform is available on over 450 million smartphones globally. Some of the OEMs that Glance works with include Samsung, MI, Vivo, Oppo, realme, Jio and others. ALSO READ: Samsung previews Galaxy Z Fold 7, calls it 'next chapter of Ultra': Details Jason Shim, Senior Director and Head of Samsung Galaxy Store USA, said in a statement: “Glance AI is a perfect example of the kind of high-quality and unique content we strive to deliver. By using AI to personalise content and shopping directly on the lock screen, it brings a smarter, more dynamic experience that reflects the forward-thinking spirit of the Galaxy Store.”

In India, while Samsung phones may not have this feature on their lock screen, users can download the app from the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. In an earlier announcement, the company had said that users can now explore looks and products tailored to their preferences and complete purchases seamlessly from over 400 global brands. Glance AI is a fully opt-in platform, with privacy and user control built into its core design. Users can explore looks, save or share them, set them as wallpapers, and visualise themselves in unique looks and collections driven by global trends and occasions.