Volkswagen India onboards Centre's Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar scheme

Volkswagen retails the mid-size sedan Virtus, sports utility vehicle Taigun, and its premium SUV Tiguan in India

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Chennai

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
Automaker Volkswagen India has partnered with Centre's Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar scheme to offer its products to personnel of central security agencies and their families.

Under this initiative, Volkswagen India is making its entire range of cars available to beneficiaries of the KPKB scheme across the country.

The KPKB scheme was launched as a welfare initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2006. It caters to serving and retired members of the Central Armed Police Forces and their families.

Aimed at enhancing the accessibility of its portfolio of cars, this new initiative enables beneficiaries to experience world-class mobility with an even more reasonable price tag, the company said in a statement.

Volkswagen retails the mid-size sedan Virtus, sports utility vehicle Taigun, and its premium SUV Tiguan in India.

Some of the security forces covered under the scheme include the Border Security Forces, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, and Indo-Tibetan Border Force among others.

The scheme benefits are also extended to the personnel of State Police Forces, the Railway Protection Force, the Intelligence Bureau, the Special Protection Group, the National Crime Records Bureau, and the National Investigation Agency, it added.

Topics :Volkswagen India businessVolkswagen India salesVolkswagen IndiaCentre

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 5:59 PM IST

