VVIP Group to invest ₹800 crore in luxury homes project in Greater Noida

Praveen Tyagi, CMD of VVIP Group, said, There is a growing demand for luxury housing in the region, which reflects buyers' evolving preferences and a keen desire for a lifestyle

VVIP Group has developed many projects in Delhi-NCR. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
Realty firm VVIP Group will invest around Rs 800 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Greater Noida.

In a statement on Monday, VVIP Group said it has launched a new ultra-luxury project 'VVIP Addresses' at Sector 12, Greater Noida West.

"With an investment of approximately Rs 800 crore, the project will comprise 350-plus premium residential units in a single-phase development," it said.

The project is spread over 5 acres. The company is selling units between Rs 3.49 crore and Rs 6 crore.

Praveen Tyagi, CMD of VVIP Group, said, There is a growing demand for luxury housing in the region, which reflects buyers' evolving preferences and a keen desire for a lifestyle that combines opulence, comfort, and connectivity."  VVIP Group has developed many projects in Delhi-NCR.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

