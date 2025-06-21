Waaree Energies confirms Odisha project on track with no relocation plan

The project in Odisha is being executed as planned and there is no change in its location, Waaree Energies CEO Amit Paithankar said on Saturday.
"We want to emphasise that we are not moving away from Odisha. Our commitment to Odisha remains strong," the CEO, who is also the whole-time director, said in an exchange filing.
However, he did not disclose details of the project.
Paithankar said construction activities are actively ongoing, and contracts for the Odisha facility have been duly awarded and are being executed as planned.
Waaree Energies is one of the major players in the solar energy industry focused on PV module manufacturing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app