Waaree Energies confirms Odisha project on track with no relocation plan

Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Waaree Energies is one of the major players in the solar energy industry focused on PV module manufacturing. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
The project in Odisha is being executed as planned and there is no change in its location, Waaree Energies CEO Amit Paithankar said on Saturday.

"We want to emphasise that we are not moving away from Odisha. Our commitment to Odisha remains strong," the CEO, who is also the whole-time director, said in an exchange filing.

However, he did not disclose details of the project.

Paithankar said construction activities are actively ongoing, and contracts for the Odisha facility have been duly awarded and are being executed as planned.

Waaree Energies is one of the major players in the solar energy industry focused on PV module manufacturing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Waaree Energies Odisha

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

