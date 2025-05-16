Home / Companies / News / Waaree Renewable Technologies secures Rs 114 cr solar project order

Waaree Renewable Technologies secures Rs 114 cr solar project order

The order value is approximately Rs 114.23 crore. This project will be executed under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana-2.0

Waaree Renewable Technologies
The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025-26 as per the terms of the order, a regulatory filing said. | Photo: X@waareegroup
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 3:44 PM IST
Waaree Renewable Technologies on Friday said it has received a letter of award for setting up a solar power project under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana-2.0 for Rs 114.23 crore from a leading renewable energy firm.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025-26 as per the terms of the order, a regulatory filing said.

The company has been awarded the Letter of Award for the execution of engineering, procurement and construction works of the solar power project including operation and maintenance (O&M) of 94 MW AC/131.6 MW DC capacity.

The order value is approximately Rs 114.23 crore. This project will be executed under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana-2.0.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 16 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

