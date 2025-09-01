Amazon India expands infra in Punjab to meet festive season demand

Amazon India on Monday said it is gearing up to meet rising customer demand across high-growth categories, such as home, electronics, fashion and grocery, among others, ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF).

The company has also expanded its operations network with a new fulfilment centre in Rajpura, Punjab, creating new job opportunities in the region, it said.

According to the company, Punjab has over 46,000 sellers across categories, such as sports, apparel, beauty, and kitchen, selling their products on the online marketplace.

This festive season, customers in Chandigarh are showing a marked preference for premium products across all categories. The home, kitchen and outdoors categories have emerged as a key growth driver for Amazon across Chandigarh and Punjab, the company said.