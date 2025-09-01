Butterfly Learnings launches CDSCO-approved autism screening tool in India

Butterfly Learnings, a paediatric therapy and inclusive education platform, has launched ‘Get Set Early’, a CDSCO-approved screening system for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in children aged one to four years.

The system uses eye-tracking and behavioural analysis to provide objective risk assessment and was developed by Karen Pierce at the University of California, San Diego.

Abhishek Sen, co-founder of Butterfly Learnings, said the addressable market is linked to India’s 25 million annual births. “In an ideal scenario, every child should be screened at 12, 18 and 24 months. Around 35 million children in India have some form of neurodevelopmental delay, including autism, ADHD or learning disabilities. Early detection can significantly improve outcomes,” he added.

Butterfly reported revenues of Rs 16 crore in FY25 and is currently generating over Rs 2 crore monthly. The company expects Get Set Early to contribute 30 per cent of revenues within the next three to five years. The first phase will cover Mumbai, Pune and other cities in Maharashtra, along with Gujarat, southern Rajasthan, Raipur and Lucknow. Expansion to Delhi and Bengaluru will follow. The company is targeting paediatric clinics for adoption, with the test integrated into well-baby check-ups and vaccination schedules. Preschools will be included through periodic screening camps.

The tool will operate on a per-test model. Devices will be placed with paediatricians at minimal or no upfront cost, with clinics paying only for completed screenings. Pricing is expected to remain under Rs 1,500 per child. “We want this to be seen as part of a vaccination programme. Paediatricians will set the final price for parents, depending on their markets,” Sen said. Most screening tools in India are questionnaire-based, which Sen noted have limitations in specificity and reliability. “This is the first objective autism screening test approved by CDSCO. It leverages eye-tracking to deliver fast and reliable results. We also hold exclusive rights to the UCSD-backed technology globally,” he said.