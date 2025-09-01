Monday, September 01, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / TCA Kalyani takes charge as Controller General of Accounts, Finance

TCA Kalyani takes charge as Controller General of Accounts, Finance

T.C.A. Kalyani, a 1991-batch ICAS officer, has been appointed Controller General of Accounts, bringing her 34 years of experience in key ministries to the Finance Ministry

TCA Kalyani, a 1991-batch ICAS officer, has been appointed Controller General of Accounts, bringing her 34 years of experience in key ministries to the Finance Ministry

TCA Kalyani

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

T.C.A. Kalyani, a 1991-batch officer of the Indian Civil Accounts Service, assumed charge as the new Controller General of Accounts (CGA) in the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, on Monday.
 
Kalyani served as Principal Chief Controller of Accounts in the Ministry of Home Affairs, where she oversaw budgeting and accounting. In her 34 years of service, she has held positions in key ministries, including Defence, Telecom, Fertilisers, Finance, Social Justice and Empowerment, and Information and Broadcasting.
 
She holds an MA in International Politics and an MPhil in West European Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University. A gold medallist from Delhi University with a Political Science degree from Lady Shri Ram College, Kalyani played a pivotal role in initiating the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme to farmers for fertiliser purchase assistance from the government.
 
 
At Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, she spearheaded digital transformation through online bill payments and payment kiosks. She also contributed to the revival of Fertiliser Corporation of India Limited.
 
“With her wealth of experience and proven leadership, Ms Kalyani is expected to further strengthen the country’s public financial management systems and continue driving innovation and transparency in government accounting,” the Finance Ministry said in a press statement.

Also Read

gaming

FinMin, MeitY assure transition period for Online Gaming Act compliance

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Prebudget meetings for FY27 to start on October 9, Finance Ministry says

Mutual fund investor base to break 50 million barrier in September

MFIs raise loan-waiver concerns with RBI, finance ministry ahead of pollspremium

goods and services tax, GST

GoM backs GST rejig; states flag risk to revenue ahead of Council meet

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Finance ministry asks PSBs to broaden credit focus amid tariff woes

 
The Controller General of Accounts under the Department of Expenditure derives the mandate from Article 151 of the Constitution.
 
The office is responsible for general principles of government accounting relating to Union or state governments, overseeing the maintenance of adequate standards of accounting by Central Civil Accounts Offices, and reconciling the Union government’s cash balance with the Reserve Bank of India. Data such as the government’s fiscal deficit, total expenditure, revenues, loans to states, and ministry-wise utilisation of funds is released by the CGA on a monthly basis.
 
The CGA office also manages the disbursement of pensions through public sector banks in respect of central civil pensioners, freedom fighters, High Court judges, former Members of Parliament and former Presidents.

More From This Section

Midcap, market capitalisation, Mutual Funds, Amfi, The Smart Investor, Markets, mcap

India's strong GDP growth fails to boost equity markets amid US tariffs

PMI, PMI INDIA

At 59.3, manufacturing PMI rises to nearly 18-year high in August

Hardeep Puri, Hardeep

India pushes back at US over Russian crude, calls 'laundromat' claim false

PMI

Manufacturing PMI hits 59.3 in Aug driven by rapid expansion in production

India china

India's rise as China's economic alternative stalls under Trump's tariffs

Topics : Finance Ministry Accounting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon