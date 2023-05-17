Walmart-owned Flipkart sees two top-level exits, both after eight years



Menon has been a key member of the Flipkart leadership team for over eight years. He has played an integral role in the growth and success of Flipkart. He has held several leadership roles for businesses including Electronics BU, Flipkart Private Brands & Private Labels, Flipkart Wholesale, and Furniture BU. Walmart-owned e-commerce firm Flipkart is witnessing the exit of a few top-level officials. Adarsh Menon, senior vice president and head of new businesses, Flipkart is leaving the company, according to company sources. They said that Menon may pursue his entrepreneurial ambitions.



In addition, Sinha has headed several key charters during his tenure, including Shopping Experience, Ads, Marketplace and Planning. Another top official Ravish Kumar Sinha is also ending his eight-year-old tenure at the firm. Sinha played an integral role in Flipkart’s growth and success. As the leader of the Fulfillment Service Group, and Central Functions Group, he spearheaded numerous initiatives to enhance the customer experience, increase profitability, and drive growth.



Last year Flipkart did a restructuring process and came up with two units--New Businesses and M3--for focus and to scale up. 'New Businesses' comprised travel (Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel), social commerce platform Shopsy and ReCommerce. Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Flipkart’s chief executive officer, gave the responsibility to head these businesses to Adarsh Menon, who that time was senior vice president, category design and operations. “Adarsh (Menon) has been with Flipkart for seven years and has successfully led and scaled both established businesses and 0-to-1 charters,” said Krishnamurthy, had said. An email query to Flipkart remained unanswered.



Flipkart has reportedly reshuffled executives at the vice-president level in some categories. According to an executive, the firm undertakes the reshuffle at VP level every three years. This allows executives to head different businesses. Many of those shifted to other roles had already assumed responsibilities. Before Flipkart, Menon worked for 11 years at the consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever. At Flipkart, he reported to Krishnamurthy. At Flipkart, he moved into the new role after completing the transition of Flipkart Wholesale to the respective Leaders across CDO, One Tech, EKart and Corp Functions. Prior to that, he led and scaled the electronics and furniture BUs (business units) and also built the private brands and private labels businesses from scratch.