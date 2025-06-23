Warburg in talks to sell 10% stake in SBI General to Premji Invest, SBI

By Baiju Kalesh and Manuel Baigorri

Warburg Pincus is in talks with Premji Invest and State Bank of India about selling them its stake of about 10 per cent in SBI General Insurance Co., according to people familiar with the matter.

The firm is finalizing details of an agreement with Premji Invest — the family office of Wipro Ltd. founder Azim Premji — and State Bank of India, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. A transaction could value SBI General Insurance at as much as $4.5 billion, the people said.

Discussions are ongoing and no final decision has been made, the people said.