Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Water storage breach in Odisha impacts agricultural areas, says Vedanta

Water storage breach in Odisha impacts agricultural areas, says Vedanta

Vedanta Aluminium is actively addressing the breach occurred on Sep 15 as extreme weather caused elevated water levels and pressure in the facility's catchment area, a Vedanta spokesperson said

Vedanta
Vedanta (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 7:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian miner Vedanta's aluminium unit said on Monday that a water storage facility at its Lanjigarh alumina refinery in Odisha state overflowed due to heavy rains and "impacted agricultural areas".
Vedanta Aluminium is "actively addressing" the breach, which occurred during the early hours of Sept. 15 as extreme weather caused elevated water levels and pressure in the facility's catchment area, a Vedanta spokesperson said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

There were no injuries or loss of livestock due to the flooding caused by the breach, the spokesperson said.
"There is no disruption in our current operations and the refinery continues to operate in compliance with regulatory requirements. Additionally, there is no damage to our red mud storage facility."
Red mud facilities store waste generated during alumina processing.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vedanta sets Rs 30,000 cr war chest to pursue further deleveraging, growth

Premium

After KCM revival, Vedanta seeks greener pastures in India, abroad

US court asks Vedanta-backed Sterlite Tech to pay $96.5 mn to Prysmian

Hindustan Zinc OFS base price set at Rs 486; 15.2% below firm's last close

Vedanta board okays 2.6% OFS worth Rs 6,450 crore in Hindustan Zinc

Topics :Vedanta Odisha

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 7:11 PM IST

Explore News