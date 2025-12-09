Welspun One invests ₹550 crore to build logistics park in Pune's Talegaon

Welspun One, a warehousing and industrial real estate platform, will invest Rs 550 crore to develop a grade-A logistics park in Pune, where it has been allotted a 46-acre Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC)-notified land parcel.

The company will develop the logistics park spanning 1.2 million square feet (msf) on the land parcel located in Talegaon MIDC Phase IV, Pune.

The park will be designed with tailored specifications to meet the operational needs of high-demand sectors such as third-party logistics (3PL), e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automotive, engineering, auto ancillary and manufacturing industries. The master plan includes four planned buildings ranging from 1 lakh square feet to 3.5 lakh square feet.

Strategically located in the Talegaon–Chakan belt, the site sits at the heart of one of India’s most sought-after industrial and warehousing micro-markets, driven by occupier demand from warehousing and industrial users seeking proximity, scalability and compliance-led infrastructure, Welspun One said. The site offers 375 metres of frontage along a proposed 45-metre-wide MIDC arterial road and benefits from three-side access roads within the MIDC layout, providing internal mobility and routing flexibility. It is 10 km from the upcoming Pune Ring Road and 11 km from the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, offering connectivity to Pune, Mumbai, Nashik and western Maharashtra. The site is also connected to the Talegaon manufacturing zone, making it an attractive location for manufacturers and suppliers looking to support just-in-time (JIT) operations and near-plant inventory, the company said.

In 2025 year-to-date, Pune recorded about 7.4 msf of warehouse leasing compared with 6.8 msf for the same period last year, marking 10 per cent growth. The Talegaon–Chakan belt alone accounted for nearly 70 per cent of this activity, underscoring the corridor’s growing importance as a preferred warehousing destination, Welspun One said. Balkrishan Goenka, chairperson, Welspun Group, said: “Welspun One’s continued expansion across India’s key logistics corridors reflects our deep conviction in the country’s growth story and the rising demand for high-quality, compliant infrastructure. With this strategic entry into Pune, we are strengthening our presence in one of Maharashtra’s most dynamic industrial hubs and reinforcing our commitment to building nation-critical assets that enable India’s manufacturing and consumption ecosystem.”