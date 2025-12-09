JSW Steel reports 5% growth in crude steel production in November

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel on Tuesday said its consolidated crude steel production rose 5 per cent to 2.439 million tonnes in November.

The growth underscores the company's continued expansion and resilience in the competitive steel industry, strengthening its position as a key player in the country's infrastructure sector.

The company's crude steel output was 2.323 million tonnes in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, JSW Steel said in a filing to BSE.

The production of its Indian operations also increased 5 per cent to 2.361 million tonnes during the month.

The company said capacity utilisation at its Indian operations stood at 84 per cent, lower due to the shutdown of a blast furnace at its Vijayanagar facility for capacity upgradation.