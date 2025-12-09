JSW Steel reports 5% growth in crude steel production in November

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel on Tuesday said its consolidated crude steel production rose 5 per cent to 2.439 million tonnes in November.
The growth underscores the company's continued expansion and resilience in the competitive steel industry, strengthening its position as a key player in the country's infrastructure sector.
The company's crude steel output was 2.323 million tonnes in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, JSW Steel said in a filing to BSE.
The production of its Indian operations also increased 5 per cent to 2.361 million tonnes during the month.
The company said capacity utilisation at its Indian operations stood at 84 per cent, lower due to the shutdown of a blast furnace at its Vijayanagar facility for capacity upgradation.
JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified $23 billion JSW Group.
As one of the country's leading business houses, JSW Group also has interests in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, realty, e-platforms, mobility, defence, sports and venture capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
