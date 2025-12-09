Home / Companies / News / Will invest over $75 bn in energy transition space in 5 yrs: Gautam Adani

Will invest over $75 bn in energy transition space in 5 yrs: Gautam Adani

Adani said India is the world's third-largest electricity consumer, but its per capita consumption remains less than 1,400 kWh a year, less than half the global average

Adani, Gautam Adani
With the first 10 GW already commissioned, we are on track to deliver the world's lowest-cost green electron, setting a global benchmark in energy transition: Adani | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Dhanbad
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 2:22 PM IST
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday said the conglomerate will invest over $75 billion in the energy transition space over the next five years, asserting that the country must do what is best for itself, define its own development path and resist external pressures.

Speaking at the 100th foundation day of the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, Adani said the group is building the world's largest renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat, spread over 520 sq km.

"At full capacity by 2030, this park will generate 30 gw of green energy. At average household consumption, this is equivalent to powering over 60 million homes a year," he said.

"With the first 10 GW already commissioned, we are on track to deliver the world's lowest-cost green electron, setting a global benchmark in energy transition," he added.

Adani said India is the world's third-largest electricity consumer, but its per capita consumption remains "less than 1,400 kWh a year, less than half the global average, one-tenth of America, and one-fifth of Europe."  Referring to the global sustainability debate, Adani said, "This narrative surfaced at the 2025 COP-30, where a report downgraded India's sustainability ranking, arguing that our nation lacks a coal-exit timeline and continues to auction coal blocks."  "Yes, we rank third in total CO2 emitted. But per capita, our people emit under 2 tonnes compared to 14 tonnes in the US, 9 tonnes in China and 6 tonnes in Europe," he said.

"In 200 years of industrial activity, our country has contributed just 4 per cent of cumulative global emissions, against 13 per cent from Europe, 19 per cent from the US and 20 per cent from China," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Adani GroupGautam Adanirenewable energy

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

