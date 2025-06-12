Home / Companies / News / WeWork India expands footprint in Pune & Chennai, adds over 200K sq ft

WeWork India expands footprint in Pune & Chennai, adds over 200K sq ft

Flexible workspace provider WeWork India has announced the signing of leases for two new centres. Photo: wework website
Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
Flexible workspace provider WeWork India has signed leases for two new centres—WeWork EON Free Zone in Pune and WeWork Ramanujan Intellion Park in Chennai. Scheduled to open in the second half of 2025, these additions will expand WeWork India's portfolio by approximately 200,000 square feet.
 
Third Chennai centre caters to tech corridor 
The Chennai centre will be WeWork’s third in the city since entering the market just over a year ago. Located in the Littlewood Tower at the beginning of Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), the city’s prominent IT corridor, the space will span around 150,000 square feet across three floors. It will offer approximately 2,400 desks in a fully customised, managed office environment backed by client demand.
 
“Chennai’s growing appeal as a tech and innovation hub, coupled with Pune’s vibrant commercial landscape, presents immense opportunities for businesses of all sizes,” said Arnav S. Gusain, Chief of Supply, WeWork India. “These additions mark another step towards expanding our footprint across high-growth markets.”
 
Pune debut adds 60,000 sq. ft. in Kharadi 
After its westward expansion with WeWork Lightbridge in Powai, Mumbai, the company is entering Pune with over 60,000 square foot centre in Kharadi. Spread across two floors, it will accommodate approximately 1,000 desks. The location is close to Ramwadi Metro Station and Pune International Airport, and near commercial hubs like the World Trade Centre and Gera Commerzone.
 
Nationwide footprint and future plans 
Founded in 2017, WeWork India now operates 68 centres across eight cities: Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.
 
In January, the company raised ₹500 crore to reduce debt and support future growth. While an initial public offering (IPO) had been under consideration, those plans are currently on hold.
 
Sector outlook remains strong
According to the CBRE Industry Report 2025, India’s flexible workspace stock across Tier 1 cities is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18–19 per cent, reaching 124–126 million square feet by the end of 2027.
 

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

