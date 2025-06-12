WeWork India expands footprint in Pune & Chennai, adds over 200K sq ft

Flexible workspace provider WeWork India has signed leases for two new centres—WeWork EON Free Zone in Pune and WeWork Ramanujan Intellion Park in Chennai. Scheduled to open in the second half of 2025, these additions will expand WeWork India's portfolio by approximately 200,000 square feet.

Third Chennai centre caters to tech corridor

The Chennai centre will be WeWork’s third in the city since entering the market just over a year ago. Located in the Littlewood Tower at the beginning of Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), the city’s prominent IT corridor, the space will span around 150,000 square feet across three floors. It will offer approximately 2,400 desks in a fully customised, managed office environment backed by client demand.

“Chennai’s growing appeal as a tech and innovation hub, coupled with Pune’s vibrant commercial landscape, presents immense opportunities for businesses of all sizes,” said Arnav S. Gusain, Chief of Supply, WeWork India. “These additions mark another step towards expanding our footprint across high-growth markets.” Pune debut adds 60,000 sq. ft. in Kharadi After its westward expansion with WeWork Lightbridge in Powai, Mumbai, the company is entering Pune with over 60,000 square foot centre in Kharadi. Spread across two floors, it will accommodate approximately 1,000 desks. The location is close to Ramwadi Metro Station and Pune International Airport, and near commercial hubs like the World Trade Centre and Gera Commerzone.