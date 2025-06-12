Home / Companies / News / PayNearby plans to add 500K retailers, hire 300-400 people by March 2026

PayNearby plans to add 500K retailers, hire 300-400 people by March 2026

PayNearby has lined up an investment of $50-60 million over the next three years through internal accruals to scale its offerings and deepen its market presence

PayNearby
PayNearby operates on a B2B2C model and partners with neighbourhood retail stores to enable them with tools to provide digital and financial services to local communities. Image: X@PayNearby
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 1:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Branchless banking and digital network PayNearby on Thursday said it plans to expand its national footprint by adding 5 lakh retailers over the next two years.

The company also plans to hire an additional 300 to 400 team members by March 2026 to support the next phase of growth, PayNearby Founder, MD and CEO, Anand Kumar Bajaj said.

The fintech firm employs more than 850 people as of March 31, 2025.

"The company is focusing on strengthening platform capabilities, expanding reach, and accelerating UPI-led adoption aimed at onboarding 500 million users across India," Bajaj said.

PayNearby plans to further expand its national footprint by adding 5 lakh retailers over the next two years, the official said.

"Our growth plan remains centred on expanding our reach and impact across Bharat. In our next phase, we aim to become the third-largest UPI player in the country," Bajaj said.

On financial performance, he said the company has recorded 12 consecutive quarters of profitability, underscoring a sustained period of strong performance. In FY25, the company reported an EBITDA of Rs 17 crore, with profit momentum accelerating in the last four quarters, he added.

PayNearby has lined up an investment of $50-60 million over the next three years through internal accruals to scale its offerings and deepen its market presence.

"We aim to onboard the next 500 million citizens through our distribution-as-a-service (DaaS) model. This will be achieved by deepening our presence in semi-urban and rural markets and scaling our UPI offering to the last mile," he added.

PayNearby operates on a B2B2C model and partners with neighbourhood retail stores to enable them with tools to provide digital and financial services to local communities. It claims to have a network of 13 lakh retailers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI commits ₹550 crore for Tata Memorial's cancer care plans in Vizag

Vedanta eyes investment grade rating, plans to cut debt to $3 bn by FY27

Bank of Baroda tops bidding for Jet Airways' BKC office in insolvency auction

SEPC wins ₹650 crore EPC contract for 133 MW solar project in Maharashtra

JSW Cement begins roadshow ahead of next month's planned Mumbai IPO

Topics :UPIDigital Paymentsbanking transaction

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story