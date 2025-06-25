WFM Asia offloads 2.84% stake in Star Health Insurance for ₹701 crore

Hong Kong-based WFM Asia on Wednesday divested a 2.84 per cent stake in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company for nearly ₹ 701 crore through an open market transaction.

Hedge fund manager WFM Asia, through its affiliate WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund, offloaded more than 1.66 crore equity shares or 2.84 per cent stake in Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, as per the bulk deal data on the NSE.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of ₹ 420.03 apiece, taking the deal value to ₹ 700.86 crore.

At the end of the March quarter, WFM Asia, through its arms WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund and WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund, owned a 3.48 per cent stake in Chennai-based Star Health and Allied Insurance.