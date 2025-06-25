Adani, 4 others submit ₹10k-11k cr bids for Jaiprakash Associates

The final decision will rest with the CoC, which is expected to select the most favourable proposal based on bid value and structure.
JAL is undergoing corporate insolvency proceedings with claims from financial creditors exceeding ₹57,000 crore.
The deadline for submitting resolution plans was extended to June 24.
National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL), which acquired a substantial portion of JAL’s loans from a State Bank of India-led consortium, is the largest financial claimant in the process.
A provisional list of 26 interested parties had earlier submitted expressions of interest, signalling a strong investor appetite for JAL’s diversified asset base. Its assets include a 26 per cent stake in Jaiprakash Power Venture.
The outcome of the bidding process could reshape the ownership of one of India’s most ambitious but debt-laden infrastructure conglomerates.
JAL entered the insolvency process on June 3 last year. The company’s assets span cement, construction, hospitality, and real estate, including marquee developments such as Jaypee Greens in Greater Noida, Jaypee Wish Town in Noida, and Jaypee International Sports City near the upcoming Jewar International Airport.
