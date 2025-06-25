RIL to be a deep-tech, advanced manufacturing powerhouse: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India’s largest conglomerate, is set to pivot into a deep-tech and advanced manufacturing enterprise, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has said.

“In artificial intelligence, our purpose is clear — to address complex societal challenges and create wealth for the nation and its people. We don’t intend to play the high-stakes GPU (graphics processing unit) game. Instead, we will focus on downstream applications. The next phase for Reliance is to become a deep-tech and advanced manufacturing company,” Ambani said in an interview to McKinsey.

ALSO READ: Reliance Jio partners with Krafton, offers BGMI rewards with recharge plans The oil-to-telecom behemoth spans sectors including digital services (Jio), energy, petrochemicals, new energy and materials, retail, and media and entertainment. Ambani emphasised Reliance’s strategy of owning core technologies and driving innovation internally.

“We started with telecom. In 2021, we launched 5G. We built everything ourselves, end to end — the core, the hardware, the software, every single piece. We used Ericsson and Nokia to help us on 20 per cent, just to make sure that the 80 per cent we put in was good. I also wanted to ensure our people were not too full of themselves. I said to them: ‘You have to be better than these guys.’ And we are now. That gives us unique capabilities today that we are launching in the market. As it’s our own technology, we will now be able to offer unique services.”

The biggest risk RIL has taken so far is Jio, while re-entering the telecom sector, Ambani said. “We’ve always taken big risks because, for us, scale is important. The biggest risk we have taken so far was Jio. At the time, it was our own money that we were investing, and I was the majority shareholder. Our worst-case scenario was that it might not work out financially because some analysts thought India wasn’t ready for the most advanced digital technology,” he added. Ambani recalled telling his board: “In the worst case, we will not earn much return. That’s okay because it’s our own money. But then, as Reliance, this will be the best philanthropy we will have ever done in India — because we will have digitised India and thereby completely transformed India.”

Reportedly, Jio Platforms is considering an initial public offering with an estimated enterprise value of $136–154 billion. Jio’s subscriber base as of Q3 FY25 stood at 482.1 million. Speaking about the conglomerate’s newest business venture — new energy — Ambani said the company is building one of the world’s largest manufacturing ecosystems for green and clean energy, covering solar, batteries, hydrogen, bio-energy and more. “This is our contribution to saving planet Earth from the looming climate crisis,” he added. ALSO READ: Reliance to invest up to ₹8,000 crore to expand beverage business Ambani, at RIL’s annual general meeting in 2021, had announced an investment of over ₹75,000 crore ($10 billion) in building the most comprehensive ecosystem for new energy and new materials in India. RIL aims to achieve net-zero carbon status by 2035.