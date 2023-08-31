Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.39%)
64831.41 -255.84
Nifty (-0.48%)
19253.80 -93.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.36%)
5619.40 + 20.35
Nifty Midcap (0.11%)
39118.65 + 41.10
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43989.15 -243.45
Heatmap

Aditya Birla Fashion & retail to raise Rs 750 cr on or after September 4

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail plans to raise Rs 750 crore on or after September 4 through debt bonds, the company said on Thursday

Aditya Birla Fashion to set up subsidiary for entry into D2C space

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 11:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail plans to raise Rs 750 crore on or after September 4 through debt bonds, the company said on Thursday.
The company will raise funds on a private placement basis, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) said in a regulatory filing.
"The Company proposes to raise funds by issuing 75,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh only) each issued at par aggregating to Rs 7,50,00,00,000 (Rupees Seven Hundred Fifty Crores Only), on private placement basis, on or after September 4, 2023," the filing said.
In a separate filing, the company said that it has completed the acquisition of a 29 per cent stake in TCNS Clothing Co Limited pursuant to the open offer.
The 29 per cent stake is estimated to be over Rs 941 crore.
As per an earlier announcement, ABFRL acquired a 51 per cent stake in TCNS for about Rs 1,650 crore.

Also Read

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q1FY24 results: Net loss of Rs 141 crore

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 648 cr

Aditya Birla Group to enter jewellery retail business; to invest Rs 5k cr

Aditya Birla Group expands its portfolio, adds four restaurant brands

Bata India to introduce VRS for worker at its Southcan Unit in Karnataka

HDFC Capital Advisors plans to raise $2 billion private credit fund

Verlinvest Asia pared 12.56% stake in Sula Vineyards for Rs 513 cr

JKC deposits another Rs 100 cr in Jet Airways under its revival plan

It's Sahasra Electronics, the chipmaker who came in from the cold

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Aditya Birla Companies

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesBangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11Maurti Suzuki Share PriceG20 Summit in DelhiAdani Group - HindenburgMalaysia National Day 2023

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistantMarket regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distributionCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the cityG20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 monthsMcDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon