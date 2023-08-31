Aditya Birla Fashion & retail to raise Rs 750 cr on or after September 4

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail plans to raise Rs 750 crore on or after September 4 through debt bonds, the company said on Thursday.

The company will raise funds on a private placement basis, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) said in a regulatory filing.

"The Company proposes to raise funds by issuing 75,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh only) each issued at par aggregating to Rs 7,50,00,00,000 (Rupees Seven Hundred Fifty Crores Only), on private placement basis, on or after September 4, 2023," the filing said.

In a separate filing, the company said that it has completed the acquisition of a 29 per cent stake in TCNS Clothing Co Limited pursuant to the open offer.

The 29 per cent stake is estimated to be over Rs 941 crore.

As per an earlier announcement, ABFRL acquired a 51 per cent stake in TCNS for about Rs 1,650 crore.

Also Read Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q1FY24 results: Net loss of Rs 141 crore Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 648 cr Aditya Birla Group to enter jewellery retail business; to invest Rs 5k cr Aditya Birla Group expands its portfolio, adds four restaurant brands Bata India to introduce VRS for worker at its Southcan Unit in Karnataka HDFC Capital Advisors plans to raise $2 billion private credit fund Verlinvest Asia pared 12.56% stake in Sula Vineyards for Rs 513 cr JKC deposits another Rs 100 cr in Jet Airways under its revival plan It's Sahasra Electronics, the chipmaker who came in from the cold