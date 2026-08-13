Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Companies / News / What's next: The AI and A-I challenges for Tata group after Chandra's exit

What's next: The AI and A-I challenges for Tata group after Chandra's exit

N Chandrasekaran's exit comes as Tata Group faces twin challenges from AI-led disruption at TCS and mounting losses and a delayed turnaround at Air India

N Chandrasekaran
premium
Photo: Bloomberg
Krishna Kant Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 12:17 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
N Chandrasekaran’s decision to resign as Tata Sons chairman comes as the Tata group confronts two very different challenges: Artificial intelligence (AI) and Air India. 
At TCS, the group’s biggest source of equity capital, Chandrasekaran earlier this year acknowledged that AI-led automation will slow hiring, with the company potentially having as many AI agents as employees within three years. The challenge is strategic as much as operational, as AI-native competitors threaten traditional IT service revenues. TCS’ adjusted net profit rose only 8.3 per cent in FY26, while its market capitalisation fell 34.6 per cent, its weakest annual performance in at least 15 years. Its dividend payout also declined, potentially squeezing Tata Sons’ ability to fund new and loss-making ventures. 
The Air India challenge is even more capital-intensive. Since the Tata group took control in January 2022, the group has accumulated losses of about ₹47,821 crore. The ambitious “Vihaan.AI” transformation envisaged profit­ability after 2027; Chandrasekaran now says the turnaround could take 5-10 years, pushing profitability beyond 2032. Aircraft-supply disruptions, legacy systems, fleet renewal, organisational culture and talent shortages have slowed the overhaul, while operational lapses have added pressure.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Tata group hit by earnings slowdown, mcap decline in last two years

Manappuram charts leadership transition after Bain deal with Ashish Singh

Premium

Chandrasekaran's exit brings 158-yr-old empire at a governance crossroads

Indel Money to raise up to ₹500 crore through public issue of NCDs

Tata Group's consumer push gathered pace under Chandrasekaran's leadership

Topics :N ChandrasekaranTata Sonsartifical intelligence

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 12:17 AM IST

Next Story