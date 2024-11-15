Tech wrap Nov 15: WhatsApp Draft, Gemini iOS app, Xiaomi HyperOS 2, more

WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta, has launched a Message Drafts feature to assist users in handling incomplete messages. According to a press release, this functionality aims to make it easier for users to find and complete messages they have left unfinished.

Google has introduced a stand-alone Gemini AI app for iPhones, featuring advanced tools such as Gemini Live. Initially tested in select regions, this iOS app places the AI chatbot directly on the iPhone homescreen for quicker access. Previously, Gemini was accessible on iOS only through the Google app.

Xiaomi, the Chinese electronics giant, has revealed the roll-out timeline for its HyperOS 2 user interface, based on Android 15. Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun shared details about the global deployment plan for the HyperOS 2 update in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Nasa and Microsoft have collaborated to create the Earth Copilot, an AI chatbot tailored to simplify user interactions with Earth Science data. Using natural language processing, the chatbot aims to make Nasa's data more accessible and easier to understand for a broader audience.

Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S25 series of flagship smartphones in January 2025. As reported by GSMArena, the Galaxy Unpacked event might take place on January 22 or 23. The lineup could include the standard Galaxy S25, a Plus model, an Ultra version, and possibly a Galaxy S25 Slim, which could compete with Apple’s rumoured slimmed-down iPhone 17 slated for next year.

Technological advancements have already brought us the atomic clock, capable of losing just one second every 100 million years. A new breakthrough, however, points toward the development of a “nuclear clock,” which could set a new standard in precision timekeeping. An international team of researchers has published a paper in Nature detailing a clock based on nuclear energy levels, signalling the potential for a next-generation timekeeping system.

Social media platform Bluesky is experiencing a surge in users amid an exodus from X, following Donald Trump’s election as US President. Additionally, upcoming changes to X’s terms of service are raising concerns over their impact on legal disputes involving the Elon Musk-owned platform.