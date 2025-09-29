Wheels India inks SHPAC tech deal to boost global hydraulic cylinder growth

Chennai-based Wheels India has signed a deal with SHPAC, a leading hydraulics cylinder manufacturer in South Korea, for technology transfer in manufacturing. The company has identified hydraulic cylinders as a strategic growth area, and the pact is expected to accelerate its expansion in this segment.

Strategic focus on hydraulic cylinders

“It has been our stated intent to focus and grow the hydraulics cylinder business significantly over the next few years. We believe this business segment has potential to be an important growth driver for Wheels India globally, going forward,” said Srivats Ram, managing director, Wheels India.

Wheels India, a leading manufacturer of wheels for the global construction equipment industry, has been expanding its presence in Europe and North America. “We expect to leverage the technology transfer by accessing existing customers and will continue to invest in the hydraulic cylinder business as opportunities arise,” Ram added.

Financial performance and milestones Last year, the company crossed the milestone of Rs 100 crore in net profit. For the first quarter ended June 30, Wheels India registered a net profit of Rs 26.44 crore on revenues of Rs 1,187 crore, with export revenues crossing the Rs 300-crore mark. Global collaboration with SHPAC “SHPAC is a leading manufacturer of hydraulic cylinders in South Korea with a successful track record over the last few decades in this business, exporting their products worldwide,” Ram said. “Our technical technology transfer agreement with them is expected to create new growth opportunities for Wheels India in the global hydraulic cylinder industry, and we expect this to give a fillip to our drive to grow this business over the next few years.”