IndiGo beats Air India group in international scheduled flights, seats

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:07 AM IST
IndiGo, which has been expanding in a big way abroad, has overtaken the Air India group in the number of scheduled flights as well as seats during this winter schedule (October-March).
While the airline is grappling with problems in its domestic sector, IndiGo, according to global aviation analytics company Cirium, has rung up a 14.5 per cent increase this international winter schedule — up to 44,035 flights between October 26 and March 27 next year — over the previous winter schedule (October 27 last year to March 26), when it had 38,481 flights.
In contrast, the Air India group, which has Air India and Air India Express, has trimmed its winter schedule by over 9 per cent, with the number of flights dropping from 45,958 last winter to 41,626 this time. The number of fights and seats cleared by the ministry of civil aviation of course can be changed or tweaked.
IndiGo increased its seats from 7.4 million to 8.6 million.
However, in the last winter schedule, the Air India group had more seats with 9.2 million. But it cut the number of seats in this winter schedule to 8.3 million. As a result, IndiGo’s share in international flights — to and from India, based on the Cirium data — has gone up to 22.1 per cent from 20 per cent.
During the same period, the Air India group’s share fell from 24 per cent to 21 per cent.
Critics, however, say it is the speed of expansion — domestic and international —without an adequate number of pilots that has been a key reason for its crisis. The new flight-duty rules have added to this.
What has also helped Indian carriers like IndiGo to expand is the civil aviation ministry’s policy of imposing a tight leash on allowing more flights to foreign carriers under the bilateral agreements, especially in the busiest routes, despite a clamour from global carriers to do so which many say is stifling competition.
But protection for Indian carriers, many argue, might not be the best thing for the country’s flyers, with more travelling abroad. Emirates (India-Dubai route) is stuck with 7,348 flights in three winter schedules, including this one.
Many leading global airlines have reduced flights this winter. Singapore Airlines has dropped the number of flights 3 per cent, Qantas 8.46 per cent, Thai International Airways 7.08 per cent, Lufthansa 4.2 per cent, Air France 0.1 per cent, and Swissair 1.3 per cent. Most of them are popular with Indian travellers.
In West Asia, India’s largest international market, most global airlines have seen little expansion in this winter schedule. Qatar Airways’ number fell 3 per cent and Saudi’s over 2 per cent.
Etihad Airways increased its flights by a mere 0.1 per cent and Air Arabia’s was up only 0.8 per cent). flydubai saw no change.
Other Indian carriers like SpiceJet and Akasa have benefited but they had a low base. And they don’t have wide-bodied aircraft to fly to continental Europe, the United Kingdom, or Australia and have concentrated on West Asia and Southeast Asia, where global airlines’ demand for more capacity has met with no response.
Akasa this winter season increased its flights by 118 per cent — from 1,566 to 3,414. It is now closing in on SpiceJet, whose increase was 9 per cent.