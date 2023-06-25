WHO investigating more syrups, drug samples; list of alerts may expand

- Maiden Pharma WHO alert October 2022
- Marion Biotech WHO alert January 2023
- QP Pharmachem WHO alert April 2023
- India inspects 150 plants; show cause notices to 70 sites
- India issues closure notices to 18 plants
The WHO director general had issued a call to action in January to implore all member states to increase their surveillance and testing efforts because people are 'needlessly being put at risk'Sohini Das Mumbai
- Maiden Pharma WHO alert October 2022
- Marion Biotech WHO alert January 2023
- QP Pharmachem WHO alert April 2023
- India inspects 150 plants; show cause notices to 70 sites
- India issues closure notices to 18 plants
First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 11:32 AM IST