'Avoid ordering during peak afternoon': Zomato asks customers amid heatwave

With many parts of the nation experiencing a prolonged heatwave, Zomato has asked its customers to avoid ordering food during peak afternoon hours unless absolutely necessary

New Delhi
Jun 03 2024
Amid the severe heatwave sweeping across much of the country, Zomato has urged its customers to refrain from ordering food during the 'peak' afternoon hours. This appeal, made in a viral post on social media platform X, has sparked divisive reactions among users.

"Pls avoid ordering during peak afternoon unless absolutely necessary," Zomato wrote on Sunday.

Social media divided over Zomato's request


The post quickly gained attention, with many social media users criticising Zomato. One user commented, "A food delivery app avoiding delivery is not a good idea; instead, you should focus on how delivery partners can avoid heat stroke." Another user remarked, "Indirectly suggesting not to eat between 2-4 pm unless absolutely necessary."

Another user questioned the practicality of the request:  "Is it even real? Though I appreciate the concern, lunchtime orders cannot be postponed to dinner time. If so, Zomato needs to identify "absolutely necessary" orders and not-so-necessary orders."

On the other hand, many users supported Zomato's stance. One user wrote, "I was thinking the same thing today, then decided to eat Maggi instead of ordering online." Another shared, "Did the same today. Ordered directly from the restaurant. Thank you for being so considerate about the delivery boys."

Heatwave in India


The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Sunday that heatwave conditions are expected to affect many parts of the country on June 3. "Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha on June 3," IMD stated.

According to the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 56 people have died as temperatures soared between 44-46 degrees Celsius across much of the country, with 46 fatalities occurring in May alone.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a meeting to review the current heatwave conditions in India. Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon arrived on the Kerala coast on Thursday and is making its way through parts of northeast India.


Jun 03 2024

